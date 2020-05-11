Rapper Future Sends Mother’s Day Shout Out to His Six Baby Mothers

Future took to his Twitter to send warm Mother’s Day shout outs to the mothers of his children, including singer Ciara who he had been beefing with since her marriage to Russell Wilson.

“Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u,” he began with the first mother.

He continued: “Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day.”

Then he moved onto Ciara, who he shares baby Future with: “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.”

And on and on he went.

See the posts below:

,

