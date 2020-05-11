Rapper Future Sends Mother’s Day Shout Out to His Six Baby Mothers

Future took to his Twitter to send warm Mother’s Day shout outs to the mothers of his children, including singer Ciara who he had been beefing with since her marriage to Russell Wilson.

“Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u,” he began with the first mother.

He continued: “Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day.”

Then he moved onto Ciara, who he shares baby Future with: “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.”

And on and on he went.

See the posts below:

Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Paris ❤️ your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami 😅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

