Rapper Future Is Really the Dad to Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Says

So, Future is truly the father of Eliza Reign’s one-year-old daughter.

Recall that the duo had been embroiled in a paternity feud that landed them in court, and now The Shade Room, reports that the DNA results came back and states that Future has been found to be the biological father after months of dragging his feet to take the test.

The drama began last year after Eliza sued Future for paternity, child support and custody. She accused him of being the father to her daughter and demanded temporary custody. She believed he should pay $53,000 a month based on his income.

Future fired back with a lawsuit of his own. While he admitted to having a sexual relationship with Eliza from 2016 until 2018, he claimed she started harassing him after finding out she was pregnant. He filed a separate federal lawsuit against Eliza accusing her of defaming him, but a judge recently dismissed the majority of his claims in court.

Now, he has been confirmed as father of Eliza’s daughter, and fans are wondering how long it will take before he acknowledges his new child in public.

