Rapper Falz Comes Under Fire for Shaming Sex Workers

Falz is catching a lot of flak on social media for shaming sex workers.

Drama started after he dropped his new single, Talk, in which he called out sex workers. And during a chat with fans recently, he reiterated that he “hates” transactional sex.

And as though that was not enough, the rapper dissed feminists, saying that feminism stands against the objectification of women, however, supports transactional sex.

Apparently, the rapper, who we thought was bright, conflates the two points. And it is why it is why folks are reading him for filth, and the kinder ones are schooling him on Twitter.

See some of the reactions below:

Falz. Woke, talented, and foolish, all at once. — Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún (@kolatubosun) January 15, 2019

Falz says he hates transactional sex, but isn’t ‘Something Light’ about a girl that didn’t want to sleep with him even though he took her out and bought food for her? Isn’t that transactional?? — Ozymandias (@CHIZY_N) January 15, 2019

If you agree with Falz, unfortunately, you don’t understand CONSENT.

A woman choosing to do sex work IS NOT objectification. It’s commodification. Commodification creates VALUE. Objectification devalues. — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) January 15, 2019

When falz said “feminists in the house” I cringed…honestly thought he was more intelligent and more exposed. — The t-shirt guy (@joeycrazype0ple) January 15, 2019

And y’all KNOW that Falz isn’t talking about roadside prostitution. He’s talking about chicks that drive nice cars and take great vacations. Pure undiluted jealousy and envy. How many of his “sweet boys” has he yabbed? Should we help him name them??

Trash!!! — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) January 15, 2019

Falz is proof that you can be educated in the best schools and still be very daft on social issues. In 2019 a lawyer is still saying the word “feminist” like it is an insult. Lol. — Chasseur Fou (@MaxxAsari) January 15, 2019

I think Falz has started a very important conversation abt sex work, hypocrisy, the law, misogyny & exploitation. https://t.co/rX4EiMStmk — Dr Ola Brown (Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) January 15, 2019

To the idiots under this tweet, I am indeed a runs girl, ashawo and hoe etc and falz is still a short, extremely average looking, pseudo-intellectual, misogynistic Nigerian man who is obsessed with women’s sexual activities. You can continue crying about it. — Feminism for bad bitches (@Anyaato) January 15, 2019

Falz misogyny is very casual, it’s the type you hear and when you react, people say you’re being extra and over reacting but you know you’re not. It’s the type of casual misogyny that gaslights you, it’s passive aggressive. I am glad people are seeing him for what he is — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) January 15, 2019

Falz is your typical Nigerian man, they aspire to have enough money to be sugar daddies but in the meantime, let’s insult the ones we can’t afford now. It’s pathetic — Ada Akunne (@SheisBoki) January 14, 2019

The rapper had yet to speak up as at press time.