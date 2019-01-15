Rapper Falz Comes Under Fire for Shaming Sex Workers

Falz is catching a lot of flak on social media for shaming sex workers.

Drama started after he dropped his new single, Talk, in which he called out sex workers. And during a chat with fans recently, he reiterated that he “hates” transactional sex.

And as though that was not enough, the rapper dissed feminists, saying that feminism stands against the objectification of women, however, supports transactional sex.

Apparently, the rapper, who we thought was bright, conflates the two points. And it is why it is why folks are reading him for filth, and the kinder ones are schooling him on Twitter.

See some of the reactions below:

The rapper had yet to speak up as at press time.

