Rapper Falz Addresses Questions About His Religious Beliefs

Falz wants you all to know he is not an atheist.

The rapper spoke about this during a recent sit-down with the folks at Silverbird TV, where he narrated his experiences in Nigerian churches and the pressure on the youth who patronise churches.

He said, per LIB:

“I’m not an atheist. I believe there is a God. But I believe in spirituality over religion. I have nothing against the church or going to church. Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian. The reason is that I went to a few churches and, during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church. In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me.

I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?”