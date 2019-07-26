Rapper Fabolous Shuts Down Claims that His Relationship With Emily B is Over

Fabolous has taken to his Instagram to address the recent claims that he’s split up with his longtime girlfriend, Emily B.

In his post, he accused TMZ of fabricating the story after spotting him dining out with a teacher, that blogs are defaming his character, breaking up families, that he really loves Emily.

“I am going to reach out to my lawyers to take action,” he wrote. “This is baseless and affecting my likeness, my character, and my family.”

This comes one year after a video surfaced showing the moment he attacked Emily B and threatened to shoot her father. See the story here.

And see his post below: