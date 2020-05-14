Eva Alordiah has stirred a new conversation on her Instagram: why must women be expected to wear bras, even if the undergarment make them uncomfortable?
The rapper shared a photo of herself without a bar, with a caption in which she explained her dislike for bra, while stating that she only wear the constricting garment to avoid the male gaze and to make men comfortable, not for herself.
“When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself fucking breathe,” she said.
And she also asked: “Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? 👇🏿 I can hardly understand it. Or maybe I do and I’ll just really love your candid opinions.”
See her full post below:
Nipsey Hustling. 💦 I don't like bras. Let's talk👇🏿Share! Follow me 👉🏽@evaxalordiah | Generally I just think Bras are so uncomfortable. For me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way. My breasts are a part of my body, not just singular entities separate from me. So when I am locked in and strapped under the sore clasping of the hooks and cups of a bra, it is my entire body in subjection to that discomfort. Of course there are women who need an extra support, and could do with a support garment. This is no discredit to that fact. But if I had to choose everyday, I would walk free, with my breasts dancing wildly and unassuming in front of me, my nipples announcing me in the room before I do. And oh Lord the Nips! Why am I writing this? Well I'm a writer who writes the things people don't like to say. If I have written for you, Woman, signify in comments. Why don't you like bras? Let's chat 👇🏿