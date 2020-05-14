Eva Alordiah has stirred a new conversation on her Instagram: why must women be expected to wear bras, even if the undergarment make them uncomfortable?

The rapper shared a photo of herself without a bar, with a caption in which she explained her dislike for bra, while stating that she only wear the constricting garment to avoid the male gaze and to make men comfortable, not for herself.

“When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself fucking breathe,” she said.

And she also asked: “Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? 👇🏿 I can hardly understand it. Or maybe I do and I’ll just really love your candid opinions.”

See her full post below:

