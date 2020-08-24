Rapper, Eva Alordiah Says Speak to Your Demons, Don’t Cast and Bind Them,

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Rapper, Eva Alordiah Says Speak to Your Demons, Don’t Cast and Bind Them,

Eva Alordiah wants folks to be like Jesus through and through.

The rapper and writer shared her thoughts regarding the common practice of religious leaders in casting and binding demons, commanding them to die.

The female MC revealed that many of these people forget that Jesus while on earth, didn’t do so much of casting and binding as opposed to just telling the demons to leave the body they inhabited.

Eva Alordiah went on to note that not everytime ‘die, die’ prayers, rather, emulate Jesus by speaking to demons and just telling them to beat it.

 

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper Kwesta and His Wife Yolanda are Expecting Another Daughter!

August 24, 2020

This Video of AKA Dancing With Girlfriend in the Kitchen is the Cutest

August 24, 2020

“You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama

August 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply