Rapper, Eva Alordiah Says Speak to Your Demons, Don’t Cast and Bind Them,

Eva Alordiah wants folks to be like Jesus through and through.

The rapper and writer shared her thoughts regarding the common practice of religious leaders in casting and binding demons, commanding them to die.

The female MC revealed that many of these people forget that Jesus while on earth, didn’t do so much of casting and binding as opposed to just telling the demons to leave the body they inhabited.

Eva Alordiah went on to note that not everytime ‘die, die’ prayers, rather, emulate Jesus by speaking to demons and just telling them to beat it.

