Rapper Drake joins #EndSARS campaign

Rap superstar Drake is the latest international celebrity to lend his voice to the #EndSARS campaign which has gained global attention.

The #EndSARS campaign is a movement to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a rogue unit of the Nigerian Police Force that is infamous for rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

Drake took to his Instagram story to re-share a post from Grace Ladoja calling for Nigerians in the UK to join the #EndSARS protest today at the Nigeria High Commission in London.

Other International celebrities who have tweeted about the #EndSARS campaign are Diddy, Trey Songz, Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Nasty C and many others.

