Rapper DaBaby ‘Apologises’ for Hitting a Woman at a Club

So, DaBaby has issued what he considered an apology after a video surfaced showing the moment he viciously attacked a woman at an afterparty in Tampa, Florida.

The video stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people calling for his cancellation. Which is why he finally took to his Instagram Story to address the incident.

According to the rapper, he couldn’t see who was on the other side of the phone due to the phone’s flash. “I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone.”

He continued: “But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem. … But fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherfuckin’ eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end.”

“I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way,” he said. After noting that security was moving him through the crowd in an effort to “respect” the fans in the room, he said, “I just wish you would’ve gave me the same respect in return. … Why you do that? I apologize for the way it went.”

He then invited to fly the person in question for a private conversation and apology.

See his apology and the disturbing attack: