Chika recently took to her Instagram to give a detailed account of the brutality she experienced at the hand of the police during a protest in Los Angeles.

According to the rapper, she was handcuffed (with zip ties) and detained for seven hours without being properly arrested and read her Miranda Rights. She also noted that she was kept on a bus with sheets of metal between her and other detainees.

She added that she calmly confronted the police, asking why protesters were being told to leave the area. “Hey, look me in my face,” she recounted asking one of the officers, “what are we doing wrong? ’Cause this is a constitutional right to protest.” Chika said that one officer told her the event was an unlawful protest, using it as a justification for detainment, to which she replied, “No it’s not…. You literally can’t tell me that because everybody out here knows our rights.”

Chika added: “They said, ‘Well someone set a cop car on fire, and because of them this whole thing is shut down.’”

She continued:

It was a black cop and he said, he was like, “Because somebody set that car on fire, all y’all need to go home.” And I said, “So, if you can tell me by that logic, if one cop kills somebody”—and I said this to this man—“If one cop kills somebody, your statement then is ‘not all cops are bad,’ and that’s what you want us to believe, right?… So, if one protester set a fire, how is this entire thing—there’s 10,000 people out here—how is this entire thing somehow unlawful?”

The officer then told Chika, “This conversation is over.”

She said a lot more in the videos below:

