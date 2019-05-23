Rapper CDQ Schools DJ Cuppy After Her Global Citizen Speech

CDQ has taken to Instagram to bring DJ Cuppy’s attention to the major social issues Nigerians are enduring.

It all started when the disc-jockey shared a sneak-peak of her presentation at the Global Citizens event held in Germany, in which she noted that over 70 percent of Nigerians don’t have access to clean water.

While many people appreciated the awareness Cuppy has stirred, CDQ hopped on the post to remind her of what he feels are the most important issues Nigerians are battling with.

“Lovely speech baby ❤️,” he began patronisingly, adding, “but our main problem no be water u for tell dem our main problem… …Unemployment …Electricity …bad road network …Economy Instability …Low income (Wage/Salary)

…insufficient educational facilities for the masses. So they would know how to rightfully channel resources.”

He continued, “Thank You 🙏 just Incase of next time mami.”

Right.

See the video that started the conversation here: