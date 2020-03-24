Rapper CDQ Provides Relief for His Tenants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CDQ Olowo has a heart of gold.

The rapper took to his Instagram yesterday to reveal that his family has decided to help their tenants whose financial endeavours may have been thwarted by the ongoing coronavirus panmdemic that has crippled economies all over the world.

He wrote:

“Last night we concluded on taking some burdens off the people that are attached to the little properties we have control over in this temporal hard time. I believe if there’s no productive activities happening with the ongoing shut-down issues everywhere right now, there has to be a way we can be rational and fair to ourselves to make life easy for our fellow humans… cos against all odds…we are all we’ve got ❤️ I’m actually posting this not as a show off but to commence a movement that will probably influence everyone with good heart out there to make life easy in this hard time for anyone under or attached to us somehow… Thank You.”

