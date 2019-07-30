Wendy williams

Rapper Bow Wow Dragged for Filth After Body-Shaming Wendy Williams

Bow Wow is catching a lot of flak after his insensitive post targeting Wendy Williams.

The former rapper took to his Twitter recently to share an old photo of Wendy Williams on the beach in a bikini, with a caption and emoji mocking the famous show host. “They say its a hot girl summer,” he wrote.

This stirred a major reaction, with many people dragging the broke sexist for filth.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

