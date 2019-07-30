Rapper Bow Wow Dragged for Filth After Body-Shaming Wendy Williams

Bow Wow is catching a lot of flak after his insensitive post targeting Wendy Williams.

The former rapper took to his Twitter recently to share an old photo of Wendy Williams on the beach in a bikini, with a caption and emoji mocking the famous show host. “They say its a hot girl summer,” he wrote.

This stirred a major reaction, with many people dragging the broke sexist for filth.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

You’re disgusting — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 28, 2019

damn i was trying to find something to drag you with but u aint even pop up im-🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y41riDwh8i — danielle (@danielleclownin) July 28, 2019

Real hot girl shit pic.twitter.com/buMnpGgZIC — Y (@DEADBABYGAL) July 28, 2019