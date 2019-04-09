Rapper Boosie Arrested and Facing Felony Drug and Firearm Charges

Boosie is currently facing drug and firearm charges.

According to Complex, the rapper was arrested at a traffic stop in Newnan, Georgia, alongside a friend, Antonio Allen. Officers reportedly found about 11grammes of marijuana and a loaded gun in their car.

And speaking with the press, police officer Jeff Bugg said he saw their car, a white Dodger Charger, swerve in and out of its lane and nearly sideswiped a vehicle. He claims he got a strong whiff of marijuana during the actual traffic stop.

Reports added that the rapper admitted to talking on the phone while driving, which would be a misdemeanor in Georgia, and stated that Allen is his bodyguard.

Both men were charged with possession of marijuana in addition to possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They are both currently being held in the Coweta County Jail.