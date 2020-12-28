Rapper, Biglo is Dead from Covid-19 Complications

Famous Nigerian rapper of the early 200s, Lotanna Udezue aka Biglo is dead.

The veteran rapper who has been battling kidney failure and undergoing dialysis in the United States passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2020.

Biglo through his Facebook page on December 11, announced that he has contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus while requesting the prayers of fans and loved ones.

However, he succumbed to the illness and died as a result of complications arising from the deadly disease in California.

Colleagues of the late rapper such as Ruggedman, Jazzman Olofin, took to social media to mourn his passing.

The late rapper shared his struggles about living with kidney failure after be went public with the illness in 2018, citing that it was diagnosed on July of that year. He would regularly update his Facebook followers on the progress of his treatment.

Zuby Udezue, a cousin to the deceased had opened a GoFundMe account on his behalf to cope with the cost of treatment as Biglo was undergoing dialysis three times weekly since January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

