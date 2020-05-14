Rapper AKA Says Reebok Didn’t Pay Him ‘a Single Cent’ for SneAKA Line

AKA has taken to his Twitter to reveal how Reebok allegedly played him a fast one over their sneaker deal.

In 2019, South Africa Reebok dropped their exclusive line of SneAKA with AKA, which was perceived to be a successful venture, but the rapper has suggested that the company ripped him off.

The drama all started when a fan tweeted that Sneaker is better than Nike Air, and AKA replied: “Can you believe they didn’t pay me a single cent for this? … not one cent.”

And when another fan tweeted that the collection sold well because of the rapper and not Reebok, AKA chimed in, saying, “Well, same thing that happens most of the time … you bring a brand back from the dead and someone in some office in Cape Town can’t stand to pay you more than they make in a year.”

He also explained everything that went wrong with that collection: “There was no contract. Only my contract as an ambassador. A contract regarding the #SNEAKA doesn’t even exist.”

But then, he contradicted himself in another tweet, saying: “At the end of last year they told me they wouldn’t be renewing my contract because “the brand” wasn’t about the Reebok “classic” direction anymore … they were now geared towards selling gym clothes to women predominantly.”

He added, “My deal expired in December last year. I haven’t been with them since. I was then told I would be offered free clothing every month but i would no longer be paid my monthly retainer. Oh well … lesson learnt.”

