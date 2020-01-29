Rapper AKA Says He Never Hated Burna Boy: ‘He’s Still a Champion.’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rapper AKA Says He Never Hated Burna Boy: ‘He’s Still a Champion.’

Rapper AKA shocked many people recently when he took to his Twitter to say kind things about Burna Boy who he had been beefing with for months now.

Recall that the duo fell out during the last xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians, in South Africa. And over the weekend when Angelique Kidjo was declared winner of the Best World Music category, beating Burna and many others, AKA replied folks who resurrected his brawl with Burna.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement.”

And he said a lot more. See the tweets below:

,

Related Posts

This Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Celebration Post is the Coolest!

January 29, 2020

All About Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”

January 29, 2020

Actress Bimbo Afolayan Drags Folks Who Criticised Her & Her Mother

January 29, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *