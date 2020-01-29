Rapper AKA Says He Never Hated Burna Boy: ‘He’s Still a Champion.’

Rapper AKA shocked many people recently when he took to his Twitter to say kind things about Burna Boy who he had been beefing with for months now.

Recall that the duo fell out during the last xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians, in South Africa. And over the weekend when Angelique Kidjo was declared winner of the Best World Music category, beating Burna and many others, AKA replied folks who resurrected his brawl with Burna.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement.”

And he said a lot more. See the tweets below:

I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement. https://t.co/Qw0B5I8LT3 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 27, 2020

What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner. https://t.co/PGuy5cAT2i — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 27, 2020