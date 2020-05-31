Rapper AKA Catches Flak for Telling African Americans to ‘Come Home’

AKA is being dragged for filth for his latest comment about African Americans.

Currently, there is an uprising in the United States following the murder of George Floyd by police officers who arrested him on May 25. His gruesome killing stirred protests all over the country, with Americans also shedding light on the insidious systemic racism that segregates black and brown people in the country.

While many people are donating to the cause and to the bail funds of arrested protestors, AKA thought the solution is for African Americans to pack up their lives and move back to Africa. And folks are reading him for filth, reminding him that African Americans built the country and should not have to pack and leave or endure oppression. The oppression should end.

See his tweet:

And here’s what folks are saying:

African Americans … come home. Simple as that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020

No. African Americans were tortured from the olden days of slavery & played their part in building the U.S. Systemic acts of racism won't be fixed by running away to foreign shores. They ought to fight for their land They're not foreigners in the U.S., they're fighting a system — ForSAns🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦!! (@SANEEDSAWALL) May 30, 2020

No. America is their home. They every right to live in America like every white American. Their ancestors toiled that land as slaves giving them a legitimate reason to claim it. America is because of what their African ancestors did for it. They should fight until they belong. — 🇿🇦Llysa🇿🇦 (@LlysaMelanin) May 30, 2020

We built this country and we are home… my ancestors are buried here. My family's legacy is here. We here! We are fighting for the generations to come! #ADOS — I Am Not Your Negro [ADOS🇺🇸] (@Amazon_Queenn) May 30, 2020

We. Are. Not. Runners.

Our ancestors built this land and it's their blood in this soil. — Anthony G (@da_minister13) May 30, 2020

We’re talking about AA who were stolen, had the courage and strength to rebuild and recreate from scratch a home for themselves. So to take that away and say they should come “home” is disrespectful and ignorant. — golden nugget (@the_odditty) May 30, 2020

i’m embarrassed for you — bokamoso stan (@theboysebi) May 30, 2020

Stupid ass — golden nugget (@the_odditty) May 30, 2020

