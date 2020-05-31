Rapper AKA Catches Flak for Telling African Americans to ‘Come Home’

AKA is being dragged for filth for his latest comment about African Americans.

Currently, there is an uprising in the United States following the murder of George Floyd by police officers who arrested him on May 25. His gruesome killing stirred protests all over the country, with Americans also shedding light on the insidious systemic racism that segregates black and brown people in the country.

While many people are donating to the cause and to the bail funds of arrested protestors, AKA thought the solution is for African Americans to pack up their lives and move back to Africa. And folks are reading him for filth, reminding him that African Americans built the country and should not have to pack and leave or endure oppression. The oppression should end.

See his tweet:

And here’s what folks are saying:

