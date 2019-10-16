Rapper A$AP Rocky Reveals He’s Been a Sex Addcit Since Junior High

A$AP Rocky has opened up about being a sex addict.

The rapper spoke about this in upcoming episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop with Angie Angie. “I’m not gon’ fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, Imma tell you I won. If I lost, Imma tell you I lost. That’s life. You feel me?” He then takes a brief pause before beginning again. “I was always a sex addict.”

Surprised, Angie was taken aback by the revelation, but even more so when Rocky shared that he’s been that way since junior high school. “Like, I was horny! I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally was horny…I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah.” He added, “These are things that people stay away from. They don’t like to admit [it]. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

Check out sneak peek of the episode below: