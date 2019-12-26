Rapper 9ice’s Ex-Wife Toni Payne Reveals She Raised Their Son ‘100% Alone’

Toni Payne has taken to her Instagram to share a heartfelt about her journey to motherhood and her career, and how she continues to wax stronger despite all the challenges she has had to face.

“I have raised [Zion] 100% alone without complaining but with a heart that is always grateful to God,” she wrote, adding that she often doesn’t give herself enough credit despite all everything she has gone through.

She continued, “I am beyond grateful because there was a point I didn’t know where to go with my child, but God said, no no no, you are mine and you shall not suffer. I can afford to take him around the world, creating awesome memories because my determination never shifted and God truly favors Zion.”

This comes two days after 9ice and his fiancée, Olasunkanmi Ajala, announced their plans to get married.

See her post below: