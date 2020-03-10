Rapper 6ix9ine to be Released From Prison This August

6ix9ine will complete his prison sentence this July.

Recall that his lawyer Lance Lazzaro predicted back in December that the rapper would be finished serving his 24-month prison sentence by the end of July, 2020.

Well, this has turned out to be true.

According to Complex, the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator, Daniel Hernandez, has said that 6ix9ine will be released on Aug. 2, 2020. Lazzaro confirmed this in a text message that the date was correct. In addition, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons’ Public Affairs department said in an email that “[W]e can confirm, Inmate Hernandez has a projected release date of August 2, 2020.”

The report comntinued:

6ix9ine was sentenced back in December 2019. He was originally facing 47 years to life for a number of crimes relating to his time as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. But he became a cooperating witness, testified against two gang members who went to trial, and, in a dramatic sentencing hearing that featured the reappearance of his long-lost biological father, was given only 24 months to reward him for his help. He had already served 13 months while awaiting sentencing and, as with many federal prisoners, only has to serve 85 percent of his remaining time.