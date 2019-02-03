Rapper 6ix9ine Reportedly Spending Lot of Money to Keep His Mum Safe

TMZreports that rapper 6ix9ine is spending so much just to keep his mother remains safe while he cooperates with the feds and continues to spill his co-defendants’ secrets.

According to the media house, the rapper has, since his arrest in November, dropped thousands of dollars to provide personal security for his mother. And he is doing this because he fears that people may be out there looking to take their revenge by hurting her.

Speaking with TMZ, his lawyer, Dawn Florio, said, “6ix9ine has the means to pay for his family’s private security, so the government expects the money to come out of [his] pocket to protect his closest family members.”

She also said that the government would become involved if he can’t afford security.

And this comes just a day after news surfaced that he has pleaded guilty in the federal racketeering case against him, and that he was cooperating against people who were (until recently) his co-defendants.

The rapper faces a minimum of 47 years in prison.