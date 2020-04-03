Rapper 6ix9ine Released Early From Prison Amid Coronavirus Crisis

6ix9ine has been released from prison after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Per THR, the rapper will be under house arrest for the next four months under supervised release. He have a GPS monitor, and also will have to live at an address agreed upon by his probation officer. Additionally, 6ix9ine can only leave his house if he requires medical attention or needs to visit his attorney.

The report continued: