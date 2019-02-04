Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports is reporting that 21 Savage has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the media house, the rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was apprehended by I.C.E. on Sunday (February 3) in Atlanta in what has been described as a “targeted operation.”

In a statement provided to reporters at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, I.C.E. spokesperson Brian Cox said that the rapper is a citizen of the United Kingdom who is “unlawfully present” in the United States, that the rapper entered the U.S. in 2005 on a visa that expired the following year.

Cox said that 21 Savage has been “placed in removal proceedings before the federal courts,” and that he was previously convicted for drug charges in Atlanta in 2014.

However, speaking with TMZ, the rapper’s lawyer Dina LaPolt said that his team is “working diligently to [get] Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”