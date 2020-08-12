Rape Saga Over, D’banj Lands Multi-billion Naira Partnership with Kairos Hof

D’banj has just inked a multi-billion naira deal with a property development company, Kairos Hof.

Rape saga behind him, the Koko Master took to his Instagram page to share the news on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Kairos Hof together with D’banj will be launching some real estate projects in the nearest future. This is looking like good times are here again for the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner after the very public allegations levelled against him by Seyitan Babatayo which has since been withdrawn.

Recall that Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj reportedly lost a deal said to be worth billions after Seyitan Babatayo called him out on social media.

The company that signed him on at that time refused to work with him until he was cleared of all allegations.

Since his accuser has withdrawn the case against him, looks like D’banj will be signing some more juicy deals.

