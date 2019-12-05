Rape Victim set on fire in India

A 23-year-old alleged rape victim is fighting for her life after she was set on fire while going to court in northern India.

The woman was on her way to a hearing in the case she filed against two men in March, in Uttar Pradesh.

She is in critical condition in hospital, where she is being treated for severe burns, The BBC writes.

Five men including two of her alleged rapists have been arrested on suspicion of setting her on fire, police say.

The woman was on her way to a train station when a group of men assaulted her and dragged her to a nearby field in Unnao district, where they set her on fire, according to reports in local media.

This latest incident has sparked widespread outrage in India, which is still reeling under a shocking murder and rape case that grabbed headlines just under a week ago.

A 27-year-old vet in the southern city of Hyderabad was raped and set on fire on 27 November.

Protests were held across the country after the victim’s charred remains were found following her disappearance last week.