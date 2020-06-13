Rape threat: Oluwo to arm ladies with pepper spray

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi says he will be distributing free pepper sprays to females in the town on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement Friday in which the monarch said the move is with a view to protecting the dignity of ladies.

“The palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, will on Saturday, 15th June, 2020 distribute free pepper sprays to females in Iwoland.” he said.

“Interested females across the three local of Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa are enjoined to converge at Oluwo’s palace on Saturday by 10am.”

The monarch added that there would be brief enlightenment and training on the usage of the pepper spray and protection against sexual assault.

The monarch had asked the federal government to legalise the use of stun guns and pepper spray for women as protection against rapists in the short term.

“Apart from a constitutional penalty against rapists, I want to charge the government to consider the legalisation of the use of stun guns and pepper spray by females as protective items against unapproved sexual attempts,” he said.

“Many ladies were raped and killed. I’ve strong trust that the items, when approved for females will protect them against such an unjust treatment and return sanctity to our society.”

