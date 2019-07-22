Rape Saga: Timi and Busola Dakolo Hold First Press Conference

Timi and Busola Dakolo continue to wax stronger.

Recall that some gun-toting police officers barged into the couple’s Lagos residence with a letter demanding their presence in Abuja, and this came weeks after Busola’s explosive interview in which she accused COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

The couple alerted their lawyers and fans on social media. The Lagos State police squad showed up and warded off the Abuja counterparts, and this has since stirred heated conversation on social media about how the powerful in the country often use the police to intimidate the masses.

Now, the Dakolos have granted their first press conference, with Timi Dakolo speaking to the culture which silences victims and upholds abusers. They remain undaunted.

