Rape of Sex Workers: – Protesters Hit Abuja Police Command

Some protesters on Saturday besieged the federal capital territory (FCT) police command over the alleged rape of some commercial sex workers by some policemen.

This followed the stunning raid of Caramelo, a popular strip club in the nation’s capital by a joint task force, who arrested some strippers.

In continuation of its surprise clampdown, the task force also arrested suspected sex workers in different parts of Abuja.

But there was widespread outrage when some of those arrested claimed they were raped by police officers.

While the FCT police command said it had set up a “high power” team to probe the allegations, the protesters stormed the command on Saturday, demanding that the culprits be punished publicly.

They also held placards which read “Sex for bail is rape”, “To be a woman is not a crime”, “You should protect us not harm us”, among others.

Addressing reporters in front of the command, Rebecca Umar, leader of the protest, said police are supposed to defend women and not rape them.

“We are here to tell the police that you. The police is supposed to be our friend. We are women, we should be free to wear whatever we want to wear without being arrested,” Umar said.

“It is not a crime to be a woman. We will not be silent, we are here because of the recent happenings at Utako (Caramelo) and other places.

“The police is supposed to defend us, not rape us.”

Also speaking, Aisha Yesufu, an activist, said it is the right of a woman to dress the way she wants.

“I have the right to wear a hijab and another has the right for mini and not wear anything. It is our fundamental human rights, you do not a right to label a woman a prostitute because of the way she is dressed,” Yesufu said.

“The Nigerian police, you are all out here with your guns, why are you not on Abuja-Kaduna road?”

S. Umar, deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, FCT command, assured the protesters that the officers “found wanting will be punished.”