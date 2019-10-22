Rape Case: Ronaldo in hot water as Police say DNA is a match

Footie superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA matched evidence collected in the rape case against him in America, according to a report from UK’s The Sun.

Ronaldo, 34, was accused by American citizen Kathryn Mayorga of rape last year, which she claims took place in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009.

The criminal case, which has since been dropped, was widely publicised, with the Portuguese forward protesting his innocence on social media following the accusation.

Among the 100 emails sent between police and criminal prosecutors in America, Las Vegas detective Jeffrey Guyer said that “DNA is back and is a match”, referring to the Juventus star.

The Bianconeri vowed last year to support Ronaldo and discredited the claims, suggesting that he is a well-behaved professional.

In an interview last month with British media personality, Piers Morgan, the five-time ballon d’Or winner said he was embarrassed about the allegations and protested his innocence once again.