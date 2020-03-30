Rangers Star Ifeanyi George buried in Lagos

It was a sombre mood and tears flowed freely at the weekend when Enugu Rangers and Super Eagles striker, Ifeanyi George, who died in a car crash, was buried in Lagos.

The 26-year-old George and his teammate, Emmanuel Ogbu, died in a car accident on their way home following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak.

George was buried at Atan cemetery, Yaba in Lagos, where his family members and some of his friends paid their last respects to CHAN Eagles star, Guardian writes.

Ogbu had earlier been on Thursday in his hometown in Ohaozara, Ebonyi State.

George’ remains were taken from a private health facility in Abudu, Orhionmwon LGA of Edo State, where it was deposited after the ghastly auto-crash, that also claimed Eteka Gabriel, a friend of George on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Speaking at the cemetery, G.M/CEO of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi, said, “It has been a week long season of pains and tears for the Rangers family since the confirmation of the death of Ifeanyi George in a ghastly auto-crash. But, with his burial today, as requested by his family in Lagos, some weight is lifted off everybody that is concerned with the footballer.

“We had representatives at the burial site and we thank all those that were there and those that were prevented by the lock down order of Lagos state government. Ifeanyi will remain indelible in the hearts of all of us in Rangers. May his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord.”