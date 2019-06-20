Rangers, Enyimba, Other Big Guns Fall in Aiteo Cup Round of 32

Nigeria’s oldest cup competition, the Federation Cup also known as Aiteo Cup produced some shocking upsets in the Round of 32 matches played yesterday across the country.

The biggest of them all came in Benin where newly crowned NPFL champions, Enyimba FC exited the competition after falling 2-3 to unknown Smart City of Lagos at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

Cup holders, Rangers of Enugu also crashed out of the competition after they suffered 0-2 loss in the hands of Lobi Stars of Makurdi at the Bako Kotangora stadium in Minna.

In the same vein, Akwa United, Gombe United, Wikki Tourists, Katsina United, Delta Force, Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United have all been knocked out of the competition.

Akwa United lost 3-0 to Rivers United, Shooting Stars defeated Katsina United 2-0 in Abuja just as Nasarawa United fell 0-1 to local rivals Aklosendi Int’l FC in Makurdi.

In the battle of relegated clubs, Niger Tornadoes defeated Gombe United 1-0 in Lafia while Abuja’s EFCC knocked out Sunshine Stars.

Elsewhere, Calabar Rovers dumped Wikki Tourists 4-2 on penalties in Makurdi, Warri Wolves defeated Ambassadors 1-0 and Abia Warriors edged out Gateway 2-0.

Bendel Insurance also overpowered Ekiti United 4-2, Kwara United squeezed past Crown FC 5-4 on penalties and Delta Force fell 10-11 on penalties to less fancied Cynosure FC.