Randy Waldrum named new Super Falcons coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Randy Waldrum as the new Head Coach of the Super Falcons.

Waldrum, an American, who played as a midfielder, succeeds Swedish Thomas Dennerby who controversially left the role in October last year.

The American worked largely within the U.S women football circle and was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team between 2014 and 2016.

According to the NFF, Waldrum will work with former Super Falcons’ goalkeeper and captain, Ann Chiejine, who is the team’s first assistant coach.

Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second assistant coach while Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be the goalkeepers’ trainer.

He is expected to bring greater athleticism to the side which experts have identified as their major drawback over the years.

Meanwhile, NFF President Amaju Pinnick has thanked Philips Consulting, the executors of the recruitment process, for a job done.

Pinnick said he was confident that the new technical crew would take the female national team to brand new heights.

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt having won nine out of 11 editions of the Women African Cup of Nations competitions held so far.

“We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level and I believe the new technical crew led by Waldrum can take us to that level,” he said.

