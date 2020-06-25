Ramos, Vinicius fire Real past Mallorca

Sergio Ramos’s sensational free-kick helped Real Madrid move back above Barcelona to the top of La Liga as they edged Real Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday.

Ramos brushed aside Gareth Bale to take the shot and justified his claim with a curling strike into the top corner after 19-year-old Vinicius Junior had put Madrid in front in the first half with a deft finish.

Madrid’s victory at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium means they are level again on points with Barcelona but sit above their title rivals in the table due to a superior head-to-head record.

Ramos stole the show with his brilliant free-kick, taking his personal tally to a career-best eight goals for the season, after he became La Liga’s highest ever scoring defender on Sunday by scoring a penalty against Real Sociedad.

The only worry for Madrid was that Eden Hazard was taken off shortly after the hour, raising doubts over whether the Belgian is fully fit after a niggling ankle injury.

There was also time at the end for history to be made as Mallorca’s Luka Romero became the youngest player ever to play in LaLiga, aged 15 years and 219 days.

