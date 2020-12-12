Ramos to leave Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is said to be on the verge of leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The legendary centre-back has spent the past 15 years at the Bernabeu and is fast approaching his 700th appearance for Los Blancos.

However, Ramos is due to become a free agent in the summer and fresh terms have yet to be agreed with Madrid, who are supposedly only willing to give the defender an extra 12 months.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero claims that World Cup winner is now edging towards leaving in six months’ time, with Paris Saint-Germain his most likely destination.

PSG are said to be happy to give Ramos a bumper three-year contract that will take him through until his 38th birthday.

The same report indicates that there is interest from Premier League clubs, but no concrete offers are believed to have been tabled.

If reports coming out of Spanish media prove true, Ramos could be linking up with Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi who has also been linked with a move to Paris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

