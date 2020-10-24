Ramos, Modric score as Real beat Barca

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first El Clasico of the season played behind closed doors at the Camp Nou.

Federico Valverde smashed Real, who had lost their previous two games, into the lead from Karim Benzema’s pass after five minutes.

But Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, 17, levelled from Jordi Alba’s cross three minutes later, becoming the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history.

Sergio Ramos scored from the spot after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Clement Lenglet and Luka Modric smashed in a late third following melee in the Barca area.

The result takes Real top of the fledgling La Liga table with 13 points from six games, six points above Barcelona who have a game in hand.

