Rami Malek Says Working With Director Bryan Singer Was ‘Not Pleasant’

Rami Malek has revealed how he felt working with Bryan Singer, the Bohemian Rhapsody director who was recently accused of sexual assault.

Malek spoke about this during an appearance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where he detailed his working experience with Singer. “In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that’s about what I can say about it at this point,” he explained.

He continued, “My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I’ve heard and what is out there. It’s awful, it’s remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they’ve been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it’s a horrible thing.”

Recall that Singer was fired in December 2017, before the completion of Bohemian Rhapsody, for failing to show up to work. Dexter Fletcher replaced Singer as the film’s director two weeks before the end of the shoot. And earlier reports had confirmed that Malek and Singer were reportedly arguing on set, which is partially why Singer was terminated.

And then in January, The Atlantic published a report detailing sexual assault allegations against Singer, in which four men accuse the director of engaging in sexual encounters with them when they were underage.

Singer had since denied the allegations, calling the article a “homophobic smear piece.”