Rahma Sadau Breaks Silence on Debate Over Her Backless Dress

Rahma Sadau has broken her silence after Twitter went into an overdrive on Monday, November 2, over pictures of her in a stunning backless dress.

The actress who faced serious backlash online from northern Nigerian Muslims which resulted into a heated debate and gave birth to the trend ‘Assistant Allah’, has condemned some of the reactions in her defence.

While defending Rahma Sadau against some of her critics, the argument degenerated into a religious fight where some tweeps accused northerner Muslims of being hypocrites and even insulting the Prophet Mohammed.

Sadau released a statement on Monday evening via Twitter, stating that she would tolerate no disrespect to her religion and her prophet.

“Salam, it’s sad and unfortunate waking up to series of unexpected messages, tags & trends over the harmless pictures i posted. As a human, I laughed at some, frowned against many & disapproved most. To the most unfortunate event, some of these comments took a different dimension.

“Having mixed followers,bashing each other’s faiths to the extent of creating trends like “Assistant Allah” (subhanallah), raining curses and some tweeting blasphemous words to our Prophet Muhammad (SAW)- this is the height of it and it stands condemnable and regrettable.

“I’m with all sense of sincerity, dissociating myself from such derogatory & hurtful words. To everyone who knows me or follows me, should know I’m not d type that react to anything or embrace advices from social media moral police.But my Prophet & religion is where i draw d line.

“Any disrespect to my religion and Prophet regarding those pictures remain condemned and reprobated, not in any way & not on any event. The perpetrators should learn to separate people’s way of life and respect for their faiths.

“I remain defender of my Prophet in heart, online and offline. I deeply and sincerely apologized for the unseen circumstances that led to these avoidable, yet regrettable dramas.

“It’s in human nature to judge others and act as saint, I appreciate those who felt offended & decided to call me through DM’s, Text messages & phone calls. That’s true love & I’m never taking that for granted. EVER!

“Lastly, To the bloggers & everyone that saw a chance to trend, I do not wish for you what you wished upon me. “Live & Let Live”.

