Rahama Sadau’s Stunning Dress Stirs Heated Debate Online

ukamaka

Rahama Sadau has got the whole of Nigeria talking and it is thanks to her stunning dress.

The actress took to her Twitter yesterday to share new photos of herself wearing a gorgeous gown that fashions a cowl back. And while many people had amazing things to say, her folks in northern Nigeria criticized her and said her dressing goes against what Islam preaches.

See the photos:

However, many Nigerians have taken to the app to call out those who have unkind things to say about the actress’ outfit. Check out some of the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/Ahhmard/status/1323287396314681344

 

