Rahama Sadau’s Stunning Dress Stirs Heated Debate Online

Rahama Sadau has got the whole of Nigeria talking and it is thanks to her stunning dress.

The actress took to her Twitter yesterday to share new photos of herself wearing a gorgeous gown that fashions a cowl back. And while many people had amazing things to say, her folks in northern Nigeria criticized her and said her dressing goes against what Islam preaches.

See the photos:

However, many Nigerians have taken to the app to call out those who have unkind things to say about the actress’ outfit. Check out some of the reactions below:

[Quran 7:26] "O children of Adam, we have provided you with garments to cover your bodies, as well as for luxury. But the best garment is the garment of righteousness. These are some of God's signs, that they may take heed." — ❗JIBRIN MUHAMMAD BINJI❗ (@Comrd_binji) November 1, 2020

Is allowed in Islam to marry a 13 years old girl or less if she is big enough. The way @Rahma_sadau appeared to dressed is not inline with the teachings of Islam. We are just calling her attention because she our sister in Islam. — Abubakar Ismail Abdu (@danfather19) November 1, 2020

For making me sin with my eyes this morning, I am unfollowing you ASAP. — Mudi Abdullahi Abubakar (@mudson6) November 2, 2020

The sinners that hide their transgressions are better than those that exposed theirs in the eyes of ALLAH, modesty is the only rightful way in Islam so you either do it islamically or you don’t but no mixed up. — Malam_Naseer (@naseer_gk) November 2, 2020

Knowing that these Assistant Allah people are not actually catching cruise messes with my head ,like people are like this fr???omooo🤦🏽‍♀️ — Rubber duck🦆❤️ (@your__parabatai) November 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/Ahhmard/status/1323287396314681344

Aswear!!! They will just run mad finally if she decides to post nudes

To all Assistant Allah, y'all should stop handing tickets to heaven's gate if e dey pain you, ke koshi danu Awon werey.. https://t.co/HrUaKxngDd — Euphoria#EndSARS (@Hie_rarchy) November 2, 2020

No "Assistant Allah" is trending because of you guys, who choose to help God in Judging his servants! — Haidar Aliyu (@Haidar_Michika) November 2, 2020

Assistant Allah every where, everyone trying to play the role of God, nonsensical nonsense, make una no face watin dey do una for the country, dey there the use religion dey decieve your self — chris lee (@cleecouture) November 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

