Rahama Sadau’s Sister Confirms Actress Decided to Stay Off Twitter for Her Mental Health

Rahama Sadau’s sister, Fatima, has taken to her Twitter to explain why the actress has yet to show up on social media.

Today, reports surfaced that Rahama Sadau is about to be arraigned in a Sharia Court on allegations of blasphemy, a crime that carries the death penalty. The drama started after Rahama posted photos of herself wearing a backless dress. It stirred heated reactions, with many Muslims condemning her, while others called out her critics.

The actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”; and now a screenshot has appeared on Twitter, showing that the IGP of Police got involved in the situation. Read it all here.

Following reports by some blogs that the actress is about to be arraigned in court, triggering another heated outrage online, Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, took to his page to shut it down.

Now, Fatima Sadau has explained why Rahama hasn’t tweeted in days. “Salam, My Sister @Rahma_sadau is absolutely fine & safe. Please disregard any News that states otherwise. Thank you,” she said. Adding, “She @Rahma_sadau decided to stay away from social media for her mental health. It’s quiet unfortunate seeing all the fake news about her detention & sentence flying around. ITS NOT TRUE!!!!”

Salam, My Sister @Rahma_sadau is absolutely fine & safe. Please disregard any News that states otherwise. Thank you 🙏 — Fatima Sadau (@teema_sadau) November 10, 2020

She @Rahma_sadau decided to stay away from social media for her mental health. It’s quiet unfortunate seeing all the fake news about her detention & sentence flying around. 😐🙂 ITS NOT TRUE!!!! — Fatima Sadau (@teema_sadau) November 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

