Rahama Sadau Wears Turtle Neck in New Photo After Much Persecution

Rahama Sadua continues to wax stronger despite all the persecution she has faced from folks on social media.

Recall that the actress briefly stepped away from social media after her gorgeous backless dressed stirred a heated conversation on social media, with many Muslims condemning her. The criticisms put them at loggerheads with some Nigerians, leading to an unhealthy conflict, after which actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”. Read it all here.

Now, she is back with a new photo which shows her all dressed up in black turtle neck dress, prompting reactions from fans who believed she had to dress this way to avoid religious bullying.

See the reactions

