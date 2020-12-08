Rahama Sadau Wears Turtle Neck in New Photo After Much Persecution

Rahama Sadua continues to wax stronger despite all the persecution she has faced from folks on social media.

Recall that the actress briefly stepped away from social media after her gorgeous backless dressed stirred a heated conversation on social media, with many Muslims condemning her. The criticisms put them at loggerheads with some Nigerians, leading to an unhealthy conflict, after which actress was forced to apologise to the Muslims who accused her of “blasphemy”. Read it all here.

Now, she is back with a new photo which shows her all dressed up in black turtle neck dress, prompting reactions from fans who believed she had to dress this way to avoid religious bullying.

Ya Allah, Thank you for blessing me with a year full of breakthroughs. 😩🤲🏻💕

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME !! 🎊🎉🎁🎈 #7thDec #27

See the reactions

Them don stress you sote turtle neck come be your favourite ba 😬😬

Wasn’t your fan but since what you’ve passed through and raced these past months, all I can say you’re a strong lady and I wish you all your heart desires. Happy Birthday Rahama 🌹.

From a distant fan❤️

They are concerned with your dressing, we care about the love that oozes from the recesses of your heart. Happy birthday Rahama, keep on being you, express yourself in ways that increases your inner peace. May U be blessed as U strike out another year, peeping into a new horizon

