Rafael Nadal Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mery Perelló

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rafael Nadal Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mery Perelló

Congratulations to Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló!

According to according to Hola! Spain the tennis champion secretly got engaged to his girlfriend of 14 years. And although they both had yet to confirm this news as at press time, a source close to them said that the couple got engaged in May while they vacationed in Rome, Italy.

Also, Hola! Spain claims that Nadal and Perelló will get married this fall on Spanish island Mallorca. And fans are absolutely pleased to hear this news.

And now, everyone is waiting for the wedding proper!

Related Posts

Jeff Bezos Wants to Know Who Leaked His Sext With Lauren Sanchez

January 31, 2019

Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend Denies Assaulting Her: ‘My Mom Raised Me Better Than That’

January 31, 2019

Police Release Images of Suspect Who Assaulted Jussie Smollett

January 31, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *