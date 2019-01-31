Rafael Nadal Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mery Perelló

Congratulations to Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló!

According to according to Hola! Spain the tennis champion secretly got engaged to his girlfriend of 14 years. And although they both had yet to confirm this news as at press time, a source close to them said that the couple got engaged in May while they vacationed in Rome, Italy.

Also, Hola! Spain claims that Nadal and Perelló will get married this fall on Spanish island Mallorca. And fans are absolutely pleased to hear this news.

And now, everyone is waiting for the wedding proper!