Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s Stepdad Dead at 62

Billboard is reporting that Floyd Sullivan, the stepfather of Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, has died at age 62.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by the City of Tupelo and Tupelo Police Department who said that his death part of an ongoing investigation.

“Mrs. Shelton and I and the City of Tupelo are appreciative of Rae Sremmurd’s continuous community support,” Tupelo mayor Jason Shelton said of the duo’s Mississippi ties. “Please know that we and the community you love and call home grieve with you, are praying for you, and extend our deepest condolences to you, your entire family, and friends during this difficult time.”

TMZ added that Floyd died from multiple gunshot wounds when the police responded to a call inside a Tupelo home, adding that Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother, Michael Sullivan, has been named a “person of interest” in the shooting. The 19-year-old is being held in custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

Following the news, Swae Lee took to Twitter to share four broken-heart emojis and this message: “I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion.”

💔💔💔💔 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020