Rachel Weisz to Play Elizabeth Taylor in New Biopic

THR is reporting that Rachel Weisz is set to play Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor in a new biopic from the producers of The King’s Speech.

According to the outlet, the biopic titled A Special Relationship is set to explore Taylor’s journey from actress to activist through the lens of her friendship with her assistant Roger Wall and is being produced by See-Saw Films (The King’s SpeechLion) from a script by Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire127 Hours). The project will be directed by fast-rising female filmmaking duo Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero).

Canning and Sherman said Monday in a statement: “Audiences are clearly fascinated by the private lives of iconic Hollywood star. There is no one more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor, and Simon Beaufoy has written a role that shines a light on Elizabeth’s humor and humanity which will be beautifully brought to life through the extraordinary talents of Rachel Weisz. At its heart, A Special Relationship is a story of friendship and what better way of guaranteeing that translates to the screen than trusting the directing talents of real-life best friends and creative collaborators Bert & Bertie. Troop Zero dazzled audiences at Sundance and, like that film, A Special Relationship is a celebration of how friendships can change people’s lives, and how Elizabeth helped change the world.”

We can’t wait!

