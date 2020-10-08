Race to White House: Harris, Pence clash in lively VP debate

There were fierce clashes as the candidates for vice-president ahead of next month’s US election early Thursday.

Democrat Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of “the greatest failure of any presidential administration” in history.

Vice-President Mike Pence, a Republican, said her party’s pandemic plan amounted to “plagiarism”.

This was a civil debate between two smooth communicators compared to last week’s belligerent showdown between Mr Trump and Mr Biden, which degenerated into insults and name-calling.

Mr Pence did not interrupt as much as the president last week, but when he did Ms Harris interjected: “Mr Vice-President, I’m speaking, I’m speaking.”

Indeed the viral moment on Wednesday night that seemed to create the most buzz was a fly landing on Mr Pence’s head and remaining there for some two minutes.

In the 90-minute live debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Ms Harris accused Mr Pence and the president of deliberately misleading Americans about the lethality of coronavirus.

“They knew, and they covered it up,” she said, adding that they had “forfeited their right to re-election”.

Mr Pence accused the Biden-Harris campaign of copying the White House’s pandemic strategy, alluding to a blunder that ended Mr Biden’s 1987 run for the presidency when he plagiarised a speech by then-British Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

Ms Harris was asked by the moderator whether she would take an approved Covid-19 vaccine distributed ahead of the election.

The 55-year-old California senator said she would not take a jab touted by Mr Trump without the say-so of medical professionals.

Mr Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, retorted: “The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration I think is unconscionable.”

The plexiglass barriers separating the two debaters seated 12ft (3.6m) apart was a vivid reminder of the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

Focus on the running mates has intensified given 74-year-old Mr Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, and the fact that Mr Biden would be the oldest president ever to take office at 78.

But when asked by the debate moderator about the chances of them taking over the presidency, both candidates skirted the subject.

The civil nature of the debate, in contrast to last week’s blustery presidential debate, didn’t go unnoticed to Americans.

As one viewer, Gordon Kou, commented: “They did a better job of defending their candidates than the actual candidates did. Overall, the winner was America because we somewhat saved face after the debacle last week.”

