Race to White House: Buttigieg, Sanders lead after Iowa Caucuses

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are leading in Iowa’s caucuses, according to partial results from the chaotic first vote in the race to pick a Democratic White House candidate.

Iowa’s Democratic Party said data from 71% of precincts showed Mr Buttigieg on 26.8% with Mr Sanders on 25.2%.

Elizabeth Warren was third on 18.4% and former vice-president Joe Biden fourth on 15.4%.

The eventual nominee will challenge President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November’s White House election.

Amy Klobuchar was on 12.6%, and Andrew Yang on 1%, according to the other preliminary results released on Tuesday evening from all of Iowa’s 99 counties. Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard were on less than 1%.

But the state party has still not declared a winner from Monday’s vote, which was derailed by technical malfunctions.

The results represent the share of delegates needed to clinch the party nomination under America’s quirky political system. Iowa awards only 41 of the 1,991 delegates required to become the Democratic White House nominee.

Iowa was the first contest in a string of nationwide state-by-state votes, known as primaries and caucuses, that will culminate in the crowning of a Democratic White House candidate at the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

Eleven candidates remain in a Democratic field that has already been whittled down from more than two dozen.