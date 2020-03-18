Race to White House: Biden crushes Sanders with primary hat-trick

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has blitzed rival Bernie Sanders in primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Accelerating his momentum in the race, the former US vice-president made a clean sweep in all three states.

With his hat-trick, Mr Biden took another big stride towards becoming the Democratic candidate who will face President Donald Trump in November.

With most Florida precincts reporting, Mr Biden led Mr Sanders by nearly 62% to about 23%, according to the Associated Press news agency.

In Illinois, with most precincts reporting, Mr Biden led the Vermont senator by 59% to 36%.

According to partial results from Arizona, Mr Biden had a double-digit lead on Mr Sanders.

In that south-western state, Mr Biden led among white voters by 51% to 32%. Hispanic voters were more equally divided between Mr Biden (45%) and Mr Sanders (44%).

Florida was the biggest prize of the night, awarding 219 of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr Biden appealed for support directly to Sanders supporters after his victory.