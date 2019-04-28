R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say His Learning Disability Was Why He Lost Court Case

R. Kelly’s lawyers have finally spoken up after he lost out in court recently.

Recall that last week, Kelly lost a civil lawsuit to one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her an underage girl in the late 1990s. The 52-year-old entertainer failed to respond to the lawsuit and appear in court, which led a Cook County judge to issue a default judgment for the plaintiff identified as “H.W.” in legal documents.

Now, Kelly’s civil attorney Brian Nix has told TMZ his client was not in the right state of mind at the time he was served in the civil case.

“R. Kelly was served while incarcerated on the child support case and he was overwhelmed by the experience of being in jail,” Nix told the outlet. “[Being overwhelmed] coupled with Mr. Kelly not being cognizant of what the motion fully meant led to him missing the hearing. I had no idea he had been served.”

TMZ reports Kelly’s other attorneys, Zaid Abdallah and Raed Shalabi, are now claiming the singer’s “learning disability” prevented him from reading the court documents and taking proper action.

“[Kelly] suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read,” legal documents state, “… in essence he cannot.”

We can’t wait to see how this mess pans out.