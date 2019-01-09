R. Kelly’s Lawyer Dismisses ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Drama as “Another Round of Stories”

R. Kelly has yet to speak up since “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered, but his lawyer has now spoken up.

In a phone interview with THR the Chicago lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has dismissed the claims made by the women and men in the trending docu-series as false, calling them “another round of stories” being used to “fill reality TV time.”

Also, Greenberg criticised the Cook County (Illinois) State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who said she was “sickened” after watching the Lifetime documentary. According to Greenberg, it is inappropriate for a state’s attorney to characterise allegations she’d seen on TV prior to charges or an investigation.

Will R. Kelly be prosecuted? We wait.