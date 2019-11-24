R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against Him, Says She’s a Victim

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, has finally spoken up against him, saying she is a “victim.”

The 24-year-old revealed this in and Instagram post via Patreon on Saturday morning, in which she said she would reveal what it was like living with Kelly.

In her first Patreon post, Savage said she met the singer at one of his concerts in 2015, adding that it was “a fun experience but very mixed emotions.”

“Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met occasionally,” she wrote, adding that he said she would be “the next Aaliyah.” She also noted she will soon reveal details on her Patreon about Kelly and the singer, who were briefly (illegally) married when Aaliyah was 15.

She continued with details of how Kelly bought her clothes, gave her money, and in the beginning, “I had everything I needed.”

“I didn’t have nothing to worry about at the time,” Savage wrote. “We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform. Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19 year old mind believed everyone of one them,” she shared.

But things changed after a few months of living with him.

“Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

This comes months after she defended Kelly during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, and said any claims by her parents that she had been brainwashed by the 52-year-old singer were false and attempts to “get money and scam.”

In one of the more explicit details revealed in her first Patreon piece, Savage wrote how Kelly’s assistants never spoke to her but watched her constantly, even being near her when she showered.

“They never spoken to me or anything they just watched me which was weird to me at the time. I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistant would have to be by the door while I shower. At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away?”

She concluded, saying, “All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is facing multiple charges in various jurisdictions over his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls and incarcerated in Chicago.